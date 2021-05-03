DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 260.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,557. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

