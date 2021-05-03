Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.