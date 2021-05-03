DEXTools Market Cap Hits $53.53 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and $1.34 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

