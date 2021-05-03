Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

