Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.74 ($12.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.