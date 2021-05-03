Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,495.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.