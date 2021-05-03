Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.26.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $673.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $683.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.