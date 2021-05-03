Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

