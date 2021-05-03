Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

