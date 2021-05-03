DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 123,034 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 123,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $171,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.65 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.88 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

