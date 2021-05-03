DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 313,688 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Mills were worth $92,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

