DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $118,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.61. 227,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

