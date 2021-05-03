DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $12.01 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $12.01 million and $13,008.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021299 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,474,162 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.