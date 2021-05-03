DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,724. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.