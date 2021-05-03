DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 14,136 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $133,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,381,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.82. 29,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

