DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,622 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $99,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of D traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.82. 68,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,036.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

