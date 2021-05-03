DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $87.17 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $87,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.12. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,977. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

