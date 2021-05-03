Datum Price Tops $0.0040 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Datum has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $140,463.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

