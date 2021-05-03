Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $113,947.87 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $113,947.87 and $55.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

