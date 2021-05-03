Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.