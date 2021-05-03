Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PYPL stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.56. 604,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $303.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.