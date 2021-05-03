Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.55

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

