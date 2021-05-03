DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

QCR stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in QCR by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in QCR by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

