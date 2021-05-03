Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $158.31. 20,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

