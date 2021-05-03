Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 485 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.44. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,723. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

