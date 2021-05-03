Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

