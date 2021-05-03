Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 509,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,022,148. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

