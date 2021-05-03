Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 851 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

IXN stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.42. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,256. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $198.51 and a 52-week high of $331.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

