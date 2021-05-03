Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) versus RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Head to Head Review

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.43%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $4.51 million 16.50 -$123.01 million N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.22

RAPT Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,322.42% -105.55% -57.77% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -48.78% -42.35%

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

