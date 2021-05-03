Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $513.47 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

