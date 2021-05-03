Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $287.72 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.