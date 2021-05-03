Cwm LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $75.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

