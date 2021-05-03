Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

