Cwm LLC Acquires 4,941 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $131.82 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

