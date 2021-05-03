Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.