Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $3.31 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $903.80 million and $186.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

