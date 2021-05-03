Curate (XCUR) Achieves Market Cap of $28.45 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Curate has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00008052 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

