CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,871. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

