Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $148.91 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.40.

