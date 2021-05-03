Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

