Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

