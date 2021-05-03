Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $62,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.22. 15,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

