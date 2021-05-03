Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

