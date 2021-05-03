Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$97.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

