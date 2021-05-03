Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $1,907,460.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

