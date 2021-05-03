Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE URI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.77. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00.
In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
