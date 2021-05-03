Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.77. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

