Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,182 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,148 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

