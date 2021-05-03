Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,853 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.80. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.