Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,860 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

CRSA stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.