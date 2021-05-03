Credit Suisse Group Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $312.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.