Credit Suisse Group Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $35.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GWLIF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

